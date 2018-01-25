Wreck involving car, school bus on Highlands Blvd - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

There was a wreck involving a car and a school bus on Highlands Boulevard in Savannah on Thursday afternoon. 

The car was stuck under the side of the bus. We are told no kids were on the bus at the time of the incident.

Details are limited at this time. Please stay with us for updates. 

