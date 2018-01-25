Suspect arrested after Bluffton PD finds over 3 pounds of pot

It's been a busy first few days on the job for Savannah-Chatham Metro’s new interim police chief. However, Chief Mark Revenew was officially sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 25.More >>
The Jasper County School District held its State of the Schools address on Thursday.
Bluffton Police made an arrest Thursday after discovering over three pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
There was a wreck involving a car and a school bus on Highlands Boulevard in Savannah on Thursday afternoon.
A little-known tradition is changing lives one day at a time at St. Joseph's/Candler.
