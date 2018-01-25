Suspect arrested after Bluffton PD finds over 3 pounds of pot

Bluffton Police made an arrest Thursday after discovering over three pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Police say they confiscated 1,509 grams of marijuana, which is 3.32 pounds, after pulling over a vehicle going 78 miles-per-hour on Bluffton Parkway.

The suspected was arrested and charged with intent to distribute marijuana as well as reckless driving.

