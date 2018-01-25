Jasper County State of Schools address held Thursday

The Jasper County School District held its State of the Schools address on Thursday.

The annual meeting reflects on how the school system performed last year. It is held in hopes to gain more support from the community.

Over the past few years, the school system has seen gradual academic improvements and advances in technology. One of those technology advances is one-to-one devices that allow students access to a computer at school and at home.

"We've implemented a lot of programs to be sure we are aligning our curriculum the way it should be," said Donald Andrews, Jasper County School District, Superintendent. "Our staff is doing a really good job of working hard on everyone working together for the common good, which is the classroom has got to be our focus, so we want to be sure we are putting all of our resources directly into the classroom."

The superintendent tells us that a new career and technical education center will be planned and built over the next few years. This center will help high school students prepare for vocational careers and college. The center has a target opening date of 2019.

