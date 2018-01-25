Savannah to consider revoking, suspending alcoholic beverage license for business

The city of Savannah wants the ownership of Own Time Sports and Comedy Grill - also known as Over Time Sports Bar and Grill - to show why they deserve an alcoholic beverage license.

The latest shooting at 4429 Skidaway Road happened New Year's Day night just before 10 p.m. Two men ended up at the hospital, one with gunshot wounds, all stemming from whatever happened at or in the sports bar and restaurant.

That's the last we heard about the incident until at the very end of the last week's council meeting when it was announced that a Show Cause Hearing notice would be issued to the business regarding their alcoholic beverage license.

"We'll just have to take a long hard look at what's going on here," said Savannah Alderman John Hall.

This isn't the first time the location has been under the microscope for council, and as alderman for the district, Alderman John Hall knows there have been issues here before.

In 2016 and 2017, police were called to 4429 Skidaway more than 100 times - once for a shooting, seven times for fights, one time for shots fired, and three times for crowd control.

While none of those prompted a Show Cause notice from the city, what happened there New Year's Day did.

In the letter to the owner of the restaurant-bar, the city alleges that when police first responded to the shots fired call, the doors of the business were locked. The owner 'emerged and reported that fireworks had been deployed within the building.' Surveillance video collected by the city shows otherwise.

They say the video shows a fight that escalated quickly, with people using pool balls as weapons, and eventually using guns. The city goes on in the claim to say, 'surveillance also shows you and your staff searching for and collecting evidence associated with the incident prior to the arrival of law enforcement.'

A long-time DJ for the business maintains that the staff cooperated with police and will continue to do so over the investigation.

"I feel like the city is doing what they have to do given the incidents that have occurred here, but on the other side, I want to say that the incidents that have happened here could happen anywhere," said Andrew Haywood, AKA DJ Triple G.

Haywood says he doesn't know if the shooting happened inside the business or outside, but acknowledged it did happen.

Alderman Hall says his mind won't be made up on the matter until the hearing next week.

"I will have to see and hear the evidence that is presented against them and we'll go from there, but what you mentioned - tampering with evidence - is very serious," Alderman Hall said.

The city is giving the owner of the restaurant and bar a chance to show them why his alcoholic beverage license should not be suspended or revoked. That hearing will be held during the regular council meeting next Thursday at 2 p.m.

