Effingham County sees rise in number of pet rescues

The Effingham County Animal Shelter says its rescue numbers have more than tripled in the last several years.

The shelter says, within the last two years, they've been able to rescue more than 600 animals.

"It's important to me that they know they're loved until whichever journey they have to take," Effingham Co. Animal Shelter Director, Lorna Shelton said.

Shelton says she's working with several animal rescue groups to make sure the animals get connected with rescue homes.

"That's where the animal stays and they network them through social media and organizations and take applications on them being adopted," Shelton said.

So far, the director says the shelter has connected animals with families in Ohio, Maine, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey, and New York.

'We pretty much, right now, are going up into the Northeast. That's where we're staying, but we are always looking to branch out," Shelton said.

There are a number of animals staying in Effingham County. Last year, the shelter was able to sign off on more than 200 adoptions and reconnect around 260 animals with their owners.

"It's a process and we are always looking to improve and strive to do better," Shelton said.

The director says the shelter is doing better, especially when it comes to the number of animals being euthanized.

Shelton says because of all of the rescues and adoptions, the shelter has more space which is one of the reasons why euthanasia is down.

To encourage more rescues and adoptions, the Effingham County Animal Shelter has started a program where they open on one Saturday a month. The next Saturday the animal shelter will be open will be Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Effingham County Animal Shelter is located at 307 GA Highway 119 S in Springfield.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.