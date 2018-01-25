Statesboro gets new headquarters to help sexual assault victims

One group has a new headquarters to help victims of sexual assault.

The Teal House holds the Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center. The new site on South College Street gives them room to provide the services victims need.

"This building gives us room to provide counseling on site. It gives us room for child forensic interviews," said Megan Mercer, Interim Executive Director.

The center conducted nearly 80 victim exams last year. The building triples the space they had at their old location.

