4 first responders honored at 200 Club of Coastal Empire Valor Awards ceremony

Four first responders were honored for heroic acts at this year's 200 Club of the Coastal Empire Valor Awards ceremony Thursday night.

Typically, a 200 Club committee selects one member from law enforcement and one from fire and rescue, but this year, four were chosen. Three firefighters and one police officer were honored for their heroic acts.

The three Savannah Fire and Rescue members ran into a burning mobile home to save someone and Cpl. Skylar Strickland of the Tybee Police Department jumped into rough water to rescue swimmers.

"My first thought was about my own children. I have a soft spot. Without really thinking, I just wanted to help the children," Cpl. Strickland said.

Starting this year, the awards are being renamed after one of the three original founders of the 200 Club: Tak Argentinis. His son was a police officer who was killed in the line of duty. He says giving back to first responders and their families means so much to him.

