Chatham Co. commissioners to discuss policing unincorporated Chatham County

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is preparing plans to patrol the unincorporated areas of the county while the new Chatham County Police Department recruits more officers.More >>
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is preparing plans to patrol the unincorporated areas of the county while the new Chatham County Police Department recruits more officers.More >>
Chatham County leaders have decided against using the city of Savannah for police services in the unincorporated part of the county after February 1st.
Instead, they're asking the sheriff for help in a last-ditch effort to patrol that area. The sheriff says this is the first time they've asked for his help in the whole demerger process.More >>
Chatham County leaders have decided against using the city of Savannah for police services in the unincorporated part of the county after February 1st.
Instead, they're asking the sheriff for help in a last-ditch effort to patrol that area. The sheriff says this is the first time they've asked for his help in the whole demerger process.More >>
A family of five has been displaced following an early-morning house fire in unincorporated Liberty County.More >>
A family of five has been displaced following an early-morning house fire in unincorporated Liberty County.More >>
We are less than a week away from the demerger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, and the county still hasn't hired all the officers needed on the force.More >>
We are less than a week away from the demerger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, and the county still hasn't hired all the officers needed on the force.More >>
Four first responders were honored for heroic acts at this year's 200 Club of the Coastal Empire Valor Awards ceremony Thursday night.More >>
Four first responders were honored for heroic acts at this year's 200 Club of the Coastal Empire Valor Awards ceremony Thursday night.More >>
A debate in the Georgia Senate could cost the state $5 billion and 50,000 jobs, and it all has to do with how we communicate.More >>
A debate in the Georgia Senate could cost the state $5 billion and 50,000 jobs, and it all has to do with how we communicate.More >>
One group has a new headquarters to help victims of sexual assault.More >>
One group has a new headquarters to help victims of sexual assault.More >>