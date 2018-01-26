Chatham Co. commissioners to discuss policing unincorporated Chatham County

Instead, they're asking the sheriff for help in a last-ditch effort to patrol that area. The sheriff says this is the first time they've asked for his help in the whole demerger process.

Chatham County leaders have decided against using the city of Savannah for police services in the unincorporated part of the county after February 1st.

Instead, they're asking the sheriff for help in a last-ditch effort to patrol that area. The sheriff says this is the first time they've asked for his help in the whole demerger process.

Chatham County leaders have decided against using the city of Savannah for police services in the unincorporated part of the county after February 1st.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is preparing plans to patrol the unincorporated areas of the county while the new Chatham County Police Department recruits more officers .

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is preparing plans to patrol the unincorporated areas of the county while the new Chatham County Police Department recruits more officers .

We are less than a week away from the demerger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, and the county still hasn't hired all the officers needed on the force.

Chatham County commissioners are expected to discuss plans for policing unincorporated Chatham County during their regular meeting Friday morning.

?February 1st is the official date for the police demerger, and Chatham County has only hired 44 of the 120 officers needed for the force.

The county's public information office says 51 candidates are in various stages right now. Effective Feb. 1, Chatham County Marine Patrol will transfer to the resources of the Chatham County Police Department giving them an additional six officers.

WTOC had the chance to speak with residents in Chatham County to get their thoughts on the new CCPD, and thier opinions were mixed.

"It's going to be a time thing. I think they will do the best they can. I think the police do an excellent job in Savannah," said Mikle Bragg, Chatham County resident.

We're expecting to get more answers from Chatham County officials on just how they plan to police unincorporated Chatham County. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.