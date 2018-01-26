Chatham Co. deputies to assist patrols in unincorporated areas

Instead, they're asking the sheriff for help in a last-ditch effort to patrol that area. The sheriff says this is the first time they've asked for his help in the whole demerger process.

Instead, they're asking the sheriff for help in a last-ditch effort to patrol that area. The sheriff says this is the first time they've asked for his help in the whole demerger process.

Chatham County leaders have decided against using the city of Savannah for police services in the unincorporated part of the county after February 1st.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is preparing plans to patrol the unincorporated areas of the county while the new Chatham County Police Department recruits more officers .

Residents in unincorporated Chatham County will have brand new officers responding to their 911 calls and patrolling their streets starting next Thursday. They'll also have help from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Chatham County leaders made the move official Friday morning, pairing up with the sheriff's office to police the unincorporated county. They talked with Savannah and other cities in Chatham County but ultimately decided the sheriff was the best option.

County leaders said they'll only be helping for the next few months because the police department is only about 40 percent staffed.

"For convenience and cost, it's a much better deal going with the sheriff and besides that we don't have to have the dual swearing-in,” said Commission Chairman Al Scott.

Scott said that now despite calling the office of the sheriff minimally qualified for law enforcement a few months ago.

"I’ll tell you upfront, they don't want me there because I'm a constitutional officer. I don't answer to those commissioners. I answer to you as a taxpayer,” said Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher.

Scott said the county commission did not want to turn to the sheriff for full-time enforcement and give up their right to have a police department.

“Unincorporated taxpayers will benefit. Do I think it's in the best interest of Savannah and Chatham County? I would have liked to see the departments remain merged,” Scott said.

The sheriff told commissioners he was willing to help in protection any way he could because of his constitutional obligation as sheriff.

"My job is to serve and protect the people of this county. I have no problem with helping [Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley]. I think he's a great guy. I think he'll do a great job,” Wilcher said.

About 30 of his deputies will help at any given time patrolling the county. Areas like the Islands and west Chatham County will see anywhere from seven to nine officers patrolling their streets.

"Those areas may have just had one person patrolling the Islands and one patrolling on the west side [before the demerger]. This is a great thing. These folks will see much better coverage and patrols,” said District 7 Commissioner Dean Kicklighter.

The bigger concern is the staffing issue within the police department. The commissioners we spoke to said they're still optimistic about where the department is and with the law enforcement presence these taxpayers will see.

"It would concern me if we didn't have a beyond capable sheriff there backing us up and providing the extra officers needed until they get through the hiring process,” Kicklighter said.

Concerned or not, county leaders are promising two things: a better police presence and response for people living in the unincorporated area. The only costs for the county will be paying the deputies overtime. The chairman said he never expected to have a fully-staffed department by the Feb. 1 deadline. He said he would've like to see about 10 or 12 more officers than they have now though.

Split into nine beats, each beat will have three officers, a lieutenant and a sergeant from Chatham County PD and four sheriff's deputies on the westside.

On the eastside beats, there will be a lieutenant, sergeant and two officers from Chatham County PD and three sheriff's deputies.

Those numbers are based on current staffing and are not set in stone.

"That may change on any given day, because of who's available. Our availability, their availability, things of that nature. So, I couldn't sit here and tell you with any level of certainty there'll be more in beat five of the Sheriff's Office, and more in beat one of CCPD. That's going to change on a daily basis,” Chief Hadley said.

What will be consistent and only grow as staffing levels grow, is the numbers per beat per shift.

"The sheriff has expressed to his staff and his officers that will be assisting us that they will be under our supervision and our direction,” Chief Hadley said.

Here's the current staffing picture given to county commission on Friday. CCPD projected 131 personnel by next week, but will only have 50, leaving 81 positions yet to be filled.

Still, Chief Hadley says he didn't have any expectations as far as numbers, and will continue to focus on getting the most qualified officers to fill his ranks.

