Family of 5 displaced following early-morning fire in Liberty County

A family of five has been displaced following an early-morning house fire in unincorporated Liberty County.

According to Liberty County Fire Coordinator Chief Brian Darby, firefighters responded to the residence on Turtle Lane shortly after 2 a.m. and found flames coming from the roof. Fire crews first had to shut off propane fuel to the residence before attacking the flames.

Darby say the woman was woken by a strange noise and discovered the single-story home was on fire. She and her children were able to exit the residence safely and no injuries were reported.

Fire units from Liberty County Fire Services, Walthourville Fire Department, Hinesville Fire Department and Long County Inmate Fire Team assisted on fighting the fire.

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause.

