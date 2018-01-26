Anti-bullying symposium set for Saturday in Savannah

A free Anti-Bullying Symposium will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Savannah.

The Operation SHINE Symposium will consist of a series of discussions, fun activities and a resource fair for students, parents and school staff.

The event will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Live Oak Public Library, Southwest Branch (14097 Abercorn Street). It is free and open to the public, but prior registration is required.

