2 Beaufort County schools recognized for leadership

Two elementary schools in Beaufort County are being recognized internationally for their student leadership programs based on a best-selling book called 'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.'

Those two schools in question are Joseph S. Shanklin and Michael C. Riley Elementary. They were granted "Lighthouse School" status by a worldwide consulting group, Frankley Covey, that works with businesses and other institutions to improve students' performance.

"We put students at the center. Students are at the center of everything as they should be with education, so we have to believe in teaching the whole child and it will empower students and build their confidence that achievement will follow right behind it," said Celestine Lavon, Principal, Joseph S. Shanklin Elementary School.

Joseph S. Shanklin and M.C. Riley are the second and third district schools to earn Lighthouse status.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.