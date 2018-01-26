President Street improvements near completion

It's been one year since the announcement of a consolidation between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>
The alleged Colleton County cult leader facing charges of sexual misconduct was released on bond Thursday, deputies say.More >>
The City of Savannah says President Street improvements is almost complete, and expect the road to re-open in April. Most of the work that still needs to be completed involves street paving, finishing sidewalks and adjusting the timing of signals. Crews will also be correcting work on the new bridge decks before one final paving.More >>
A Hinesville woman is facing felony murder and child cruelty charges in the death of her three-year-old child.More >>
It's the middle of flu season and it's not over yet. The flu is now widespread in Georgia with emergency rooms tending to almost 300 reported cases, but pharmacies can't seem to keep Tamiflu and other flu preventative medicines on the shelves.More >>
