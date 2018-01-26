President Street improvements near completion

The City of Savannah says President Street improvements is almost complete, and expect the road to re-open in April.

Most of the work that still needs to be completed involves street paving, finishing sidewalks and adjusting the timing of signals. Crews will also be correcting work on the new bridge decks before one final paving.

This update comes after the city recently discovered issues with the surface of the bridge decks that extend over the Casey Canal near the railroad tracks.

"We've got a few things left to do," said John Sawyer, the Director of Public Works for the City of Savannah. "Most of it is in regards to paving, and the weather, we can't pave until we get to about 40 degrees and rising. So, we haven't been able to do that. And we do have some issues with concrete bridge decks we've talked to the contractor about that and the contractor has acknowledged it and he's going to fix that at his cost."

They will begin correcting the decks this Monday. Crews will have to remove the top portion of the decks and put on the final paving.

The work will begin with the eastbound deck and after it is completed, traffic will be shifted to finish the westbound deck.

