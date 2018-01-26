Good News: Golf tournament honors Daniel DeLoach

A day at the golf course was also a day of remembrance.

The Daniel DeLoach Memorial Fund Golf Tournament honors the life of someone who is truly missed by many.

People filled the Bacon Park Golf Course Friday to play golf, but also to celebrate a life that was lost last year.

"Daniel was a happy person. Every surgery, he found humor. He usually ended up comforting the medical team more than they comforted him," said Kathleen Benton, Daniel's sister.

Daniel DeLoach passed away in 2017 after a long battle with Proteus syndrome. After his death, his family and friends created the Daniel DeLoach Memorial Fund in his honor.

"The fact that we have had so many family and friends come together and create this foundation to make sure he lives on is...it means a lot to everybody," Benton said.

The proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the Daniel DeLoach Learning Lab at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School. DeLoach's love for technology began when he used technology to further his education and overcome his physical challenges. The learning lab will help students battling medical issues overcome challenges with schoolwork through that technology.

"A big part of the gift of Daniel DeLoach is the opportunity for sick students to be able to attend class from home," said Lynn Brown, Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Principal. "They're able to be a part of the classroom. Since Daniel went through so much strife in his own life and not being well, he was not able to attend school a lot of times."

"We wanted something to help remember him by, and certainly the show of everyone coming out today making it such a success. It really isn't the fun we did, it's the love for Daniel, so we are really excited and thrilled to see everyone come out and support him," said Rex Benton, DeLoach's brother-in-law.

