To Catch a Cop: The investigation begins

These weren’t the only things that had this high-ranking cop standing out like a sore thumb at the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.

When you hear it all, you’ll wonder how this officer was able to stay on the job for so long.

In 2016, we profiled a case of a Metro corporal who ordered the tasing of what was obviously the wrong suspect… having never asked for identification.

The mistake cost the City of Savannah $100,000.

Any police officer can make a mistake. However, this officer appears to have continued on a path that raised even more eyebrows.

At the urging of another Metro officer, we spent the last six weeks digging into the corporal’s past decade and a half on the force and what we found will have you scratching your head wondering how many hits he could take before Metro would have to let him go.

They eventually did, sort of.

Then there’s the question of how this officer made it onto the roster of the new Chatham County Police Department.

On Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., tune in “To Catch a Cop”. If nothing else, you’ll gain an appreciation for the power of the people when it comes to pushing what this department considered a bad apple out of an otherwise good force.

