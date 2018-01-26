Hinesville woman facing murder, child cruelty charges in death of 3-year-old

A Hinesville woman is facing felony murder and child cruelty charges in the death of her three-year-old child.

Hinesville Police say the case started Monday when medical crews answered a call for an unconscious child, who was eventually pronounced dead. The mother, Luyinga Koutangi Henriques told police the child had fallen down and hurt herself. Police charged her on Thursday based on autopsy results that showed other injuries.

"When the story didn't match up to the injuries and the death of the child, then we started looking at what other causes could have been involved," said Lt. Tracey Howard, Hinesville Police.

Police tell us a magistrate judge denied bond in the case. The mother will remain in jail to request a bond hearing in Superior Court.

