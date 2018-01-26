SCMPD looking for man that went missing along Hwy. 17 near Walmart

SCMPD looking for man that went missing along Hwy. 17 near Walma - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing 26-year-old man. 

Cinnegar White III was last seen about one week ago when he was walking along Highway 17 near Walmart. Officials say that White may be in a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a tag of BLE 6252. White is 5'7, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen, please call 911. 

