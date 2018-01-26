SCMPD looking for man that went missing along Hwy. 17 near Walmart

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing 26-year-old man.

Cinnegar White III was last seen about one week ago when he was walking along Highway 17 near Walmart. Officials say that White may be in a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a tag of BLE 6252. White is 5'7, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

#SCMPDMissing Cinnegar White III, 26, last seen about one week ago walking on Hwy 17 near Walmart. May be in a 2010 Toyota Corolla with tag BLE 6252. He is described as 160 lbs, 5'7" with brown hair and brown eyes. If seen, call 911! pic.twitter.com/PDYhP5q3QN — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 26, 2018

If seen, please call 911.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.