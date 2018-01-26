Estill PD looking for two persons of interest

Police in Estill are looking for two men for questioning regarding some incidents.

The names Devin White and Willie Morris have been provided to the department as possible suspects. Police seek to speak with them to allow them the opportunity to clear their names of any wrongdoing regarding the incidents.

Neither White nor Morris are wanted or considered suspects at this time. This is only an attempt to prove or disprove the information provided to the Estill Police Department by concerned citizens.

If you have any information, please contact Hampton County Dispatch at 803.943.9261 or 911 (anytime) or the Estill PD at 803.625.3699 (M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

