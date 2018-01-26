One year later: GSU, Armstrong consolidation

It's the middle of flu season and it's not over yet. The flu is now widespread in Georgia with emergency rooms tending to almost 300 reported cases, but pharmacies can't seem to keep Tamiflu and other flu preventative medicines on the shelves.More >>
It's the middle of flu season and it's not over yet. The flu is now widespread in Georgia with emergency rooms tending to almost 300 reported cases, but pharmacies can't seem to keep Tamiflu and other flu preventative medicines on the shelves.More >>
We are less than a week away from the demerger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, and the county still hasn't hired all the officers needed on the force.More >>
We are less than a week away from the demerger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, and the county still hasn't hired all the officers needed on the force.More >>
The long-anticipated widening of State Route 144 in Richmond Hill is back on Georgia's 2018 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program list.More >>
The long-anticipated widening of State Route 144 in Richmond Hill is back on Georgia's 2018 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program list.More >>
A family of five has been displaced following an early-morning house fire in unincorporated Liberty County.More >>
A family of five has been displaced following an early-morning house fire in unincorporated Liberty County.More >>
The Economic Opportunity Authority for the Savannah-Chatham area celebrated the grand opening of their new Workforce Development Training Center on Friday.More >>
The Economic Opportunity Authority for the Savannah-Chatham area celebrated the grand opening of their new Workforce Development Training Center on Friday.More >>