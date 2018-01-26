EOA Workforce Training Center opens on West Anderson Street

The Economic Opportunity Authority for the Savannah-Chatham area celebrated the grand opening of their new Workforce Development Training Center on Friday.

The goal of the new facility on West Anderson Street is to train area residents on jobs that could turn into careers. Some of the services offered include hospitality training, job training and interviewing skills, GED preparation, and much more.

"There is a big film industry that is being created here in Savannah. There is a lot of hospitality positions that are here in Savannah, but what is happening is there is not a workforce for those jobs. A lot of times the industries are bringing in people to fill these jobs but we want to do is create opportunities for the people that live here in Savannah," said Arthur Best, Workforce Development Coordinator.

