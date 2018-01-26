Vigil held for man murdered on Hudson Street in Savannah

Friends and family held a vigil Friday night for a Savannah man who was gunned down last weekend.

It was Savannah's first homicide of the year. Twenty-four-year-old Balil Whitfield was killed in the 2100 block of Hudson Street last Sunday.

During the vigil, several people shared their memories about Whitfield and prayed for his family. Some say they didn't know him, but it was still important for them to show their support.

"I'm like 'for sure I'm coming,' and it was very important because I've lost brothers out on the street as well, you know what I'm saying? Every week, it's something, you know what I'm saying, so it's important to support," said Yusuf Major.

This murder led to Tuesday's officer-involved shooting on Marian Circle. Authorities say Ricky Boyd was wanted for Whitfield's murder. Boyd was shot and killed after U.S. Marshals tried to serve a warrant for his arrest.

GBI says Boyd pulled a gun on officers, which turned out to be a BB gun.

The shooting is still under investigation.

