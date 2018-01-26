4th Annual Charity Music Festival to be held in Rincon Saturday

The 4th Annual Charity Music Festival hosted by the Josh Reddick Foundation will be held Saturday at Freedom Park in Rincon.

Chris Janson and many others will headline the festival. It'll be an evening of family fun, food, music, and more.

Gates open at 3 p.m. and the fun will last until 10 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.

