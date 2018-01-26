Drivers rejoice as several area road projects move forward

Several area roads are under construction, some are further along than others.

General McIntosh Boulevard opened back up this week. It's part of the city's President Street roadway improvement plan that is nearly finished.

"We know it's been disruptive to everybody, and everybody is anxious to get on with it," said John Sawyer, Public Works Director for the City of Savannah.

Sawyer says all detours and traffic shifts should vanish by April.

"We've got a few things left to do. Most of it is regarding paving," he said.

And lots of it. Sawyer says while General McIntosh Boulevard was closed, a portion of President Street saw excessive wear and tear and now needs a smooth surface.

"We're ready to get on with it, get it open, and let everyone use it," he said.

While workers in Chatham County prepare to wrap up the President Street project, some other counties are looking forward to starting new road improvements. Instead of waiting until 2025, Bryan County's Highway 144 widening project could now happen this year.

"Through collaboration with our state DOT, our state legislators, and our federal government, they've got it back on the list," said Carter Infinger, Bryan County Commission Chairman.

Chairman Infinger says as the county's population continues to grow, this stretch of road needs to be widened.

"When this road was built, there were probably 5, maybe 8 to 10,000 people here. Now, we're reaching up to 40,000. It's a huge issue for traffic," he said.

The two-and-a-half-year project is expected to begin this year.

Drivers in Effingham County will also see some improvements at one intersection. State leaders announced Friday that a roundabout would be coming to the intersection of Ebenezer and Long Bridge Road.

Crash data says 16 crashes with nine injuries happened at this intersection between 2004 and 2013.

Leaders hope to have it finished by the summer of 2019.

