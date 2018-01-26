High School Basketball Scores: 1/26/18 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

High School Basketball Scores: 1/26/18

By Ken Griner, Sports Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

High School Boys Basketball Scores:

Johnson 76 Beach 51 F

Islands 68 Groves 56 F

Savannah 51 Jenkins 68 F

Ware Co. 29 New Hampstead 77 F

Calvary Day 30 Woodville-Tompkins 58 F

Effingham Co. 48 Richmond Hill 50 F

Wayne Co. 56 South Effingham 57 F

Glynn Academy 56 Brunswick 60 F/OT

Tattnall Co. 54 Bradwell Institute 71 F

Pierce Co. 88 Long Co. 82 F/OT

Toombs Co. 43 Benedictine 55 F

Savannah Christian 57 Savannah Country Day 28 F

Portal 58 McIntosh Co. Academy 41 F

Bacon Co. 64 Metter 84 F

Jeff Davis 56 Swainsboro 73 F

Bryan Co. 32 Vidalia 73 F

Hilton Head 29 Berkeley 78 F

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 61 May River 52 F

Whale Branch 47 North Charleston 49 F

Hilton Head Christian 30 Bethesda 54 F

FPCA 53 Citizens Christian 81 F

High School Girls Basketball Scores: 

Johnson 50 Beach 45 F

Islands 39 Groves 38 F

Savannah 26 Jenkins 31 F

Ware Co. 61 New Hampstead 24 F

Calvary Day 71 Woodville-Tompkins 57 F

Effingham Co. 28 Richmond Hill 46 F

Glynn Academy 36 Brunswick 43 F

Tattnall Co. 44 Bradwell Institute 33 F

Bacon Co. 19 Metter 56 F

Jeff Davis 48 Swainsboro 66 F

Bryan Co. 46 Vidalia 26 F

Bluffton 32 Battery Creek 48 F

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 37 May River 43 F

Stall 67 Beaufort 45 F

Hilton Head 13 Berkeley 52 F

Toombs Co. 16 St. Vincent's 31 F

