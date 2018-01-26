High School Basketball Scores: 1/26/18

High School Boys Basketball Scores:
Johnson 76 Beach 51 F
Islands 68 Groves 56 F
Savannah 51 Jenkins 68 F
Ware Co. 29 New Hampstead 77 F
Calvary Day 30 Woodville-Tompkins 58 F
Effingham Co. 48 Richmond Hill 50 F
Wayne Co. 56 South Effingham 57 F
Glynn Academy 56 Brunswick 60 F/OT
Tattnall Co. 54 Bradwell Institute 71 F
Pierce Co. 88 Long Co. 82 F/OT
Toombs Co. 43 Benedictine 55 F
Savannah Christian 57 Savannah Country Day 28 F
Portal 58 McIntosh Co. Academy 41 F
Bacon Co. 64 Metter 84 F
Jeff Davis 56 Swainsboro 73 F
Bryan Co. 32 Vidalia 73 F
Hilton Head 29 Berkeley 78 F
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 61 May River 52 F
Whale Branch 47 North Charleston 49 F
Hilton Head Christian 30 Bethesda 54 F
FPCA 53 Citizens Christian 81 F
High School Girls Basketball Scores:
Johnson 50 Beach 45 F
Islands 39 Groves 38 F
Savannah 26 Jenkins 31 F
Ware Co. 61 New Hampstead 24 F
Calvary Day 71 Woodville-Tompkins 57 F
Effingham Co. 28 Richmond Hill 46 F
Glynn Academy 36 Brunswick 43 F
Tattnall Co. 44 Bradwell Institute 33 F
Bacon Co. 19 Metter 56 F
Jeff Davis 48 Swainsboro 66 F
Bryan Co. 46 Vidalia 26 F
Bluffton 32 Battery Creek 48 F
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 37 May River 43 F
Stall 67 Beaufort 45 F
Hilton Head 13 Berkeley 52 F
Toombs Co. 16 St. Vincent's 31 F
