First Alert Weather Day expected Sunday

High pressure will prevail Saturday, then a frontal system will impact the area Sunday and Sunday night. Cooler high pressure will then return for the first part of next week, before moving into the Atlantic during the middle of the week. A cold front may affect the area next Friday.

Saturday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening. Rain will likely appear after midnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s with east winds around 5 mph. There is a 70 percent chance of rain.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Expect lots of rain with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds will be around 5 mph with a 90 percent chance of rain. Expect rain Sunday evening with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds will be around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. There is a 90 percent chance of rain.

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s with northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly clear. It will be cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday is predicted to be sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night will be clear with lows around 30.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

