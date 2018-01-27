Metro detectives investigate early morning shooting on E. 34th Street

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of East 34th Street around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old male suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.