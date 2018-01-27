UPDATE: 17-year-old female charged in Jan. 27 shooting on E. 34th Street

Savannah Police say after a continued investigation, a 17-year-old female was identified as the suspect and has been charged in a shooting that happened on East 34th Street on Jan. 27.

Police say the teen suspect was arrested on unrelated charges on Jan. 31. While at CCDC, she was served her warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated battery stemming from the shooting of 45-year-old Jonathan Williams.

Officers were called to the 100 block of E. 34th Street around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Williams suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward

