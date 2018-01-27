Fire displaces one person in Long County

A home was destroyed after a fire broke out Saturday in the 800 block of Baggs Circle in Long County. Around 11:00 a.m. a woman who lives at the residence noticed smoke and flames coming from the back porch of the home. When firefighters from Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene they noticed heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the home. The fire quickly spread throughout the rest of the home causing major damage.

It took emergency crews around 25 minutes to bring the fire under control. Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire & Rescue Incident Commander, Ray Purcell, said the home is a total loss.

The woman who lives at the residence was displaced. The American Red Cross has been called in to provide assistance.

Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Walthourville Fire Department, Long County State Prison Fire Team, Ludowici Police Department, Long County Sheriff’s Office and Excelsior EMS all responded to the scene.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

