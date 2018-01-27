Person killed in Highway 21 crash

A fatal wreck occurred Saturday morning on Highway 21 near the Garden City and Port Wentworth area.More >>
A home was destroyed after a fire broke out Saturday in the 800 block of Baggs Circle in Long County. Around 11:00 a.m. a woman who lives at the residence noticed smoke and flames coming from the back porch of the home.
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department's Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday.
High pressure will prevail Saturday, then a frontal system will impact the area Sunday and Sunday night. Cooler high pressure will then return for the first part of next week, before moving into the Atlantic during the middle of the week.
High School Basketball Scores: 1/26/18
