Person killed in Highway 21 crash

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) -

A fatal wreck occurred Saturday morning on Highway 21 near the Garden City and Port Wentworth area.

A Nissan Altima was following a log truck when it ran into the back of the truck around 6:05 a.m. The driver of the Nissan was killed. The driver was reported to be following too closely.

