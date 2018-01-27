First Alert Weather Day: Widespread, locally heavy, rain likely Sunday

Isolated to widely scattered showers continue to stream inland ahead of Sunday's rain event.

Under plentiful cloudiness, a handful of showers continue to move northwestward, and inland, from offshore waters. Showers have been brief, but occasionally producing moderate to heavy rain.

The risk of some rain continues through tonight. If you’re heading out, bring along an umbrella and in the WTOC Weather App (radar is a great tool) just in case.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread afternoon and evening rain will impact plans and could slow down any drive you take.

The second-half of the weekend begins with clouds, patchy fog, and occasional showers. The chance of widespread, heavier, rain increases from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. Rain coverage peaks between 5 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday.

While the risk of severe weather is quite low, an isolated thunderstorm or two is possible.

Storm total rainfall accumulations between midday Sunday and early Monday morning are forecast to average between one-half and one and one-half inches. Isolated spots may receive more than two inches of rain.

This is a great news. Portions of the area are experiencing drought conditions and nearly everyone is drier than normal. A widespread moderate to heavy rain would improve dry soil conditions.

Occasionally heavy rain lingers through Sunday night, before gradually shifting offshore early Monday morning. A few light showers may continue along the Interstate 95 corridor through 10 am.

The forecast gradually clears out later Monday, followed by a return of chilly and dry weather.

