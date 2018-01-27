Woof Gang Bakery celebrates new location in Starland District

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread afternoon and evening rain will impact plans and could slow down any drive you take.More >>
Students from Savannah Arts Academy displayed their fashion skills at the annual Junk 2 Funk fashion show on Saturday. Each year fashion students create fashion out of just about everything. About 200 people are involved in the shows this year. Organizers say it's an event everyone looks forward to each year.More >>
Dog lovers had a chance to treat themselves to a cool event held at the newest location of Woof Gang Bakery on Saturday.More >>
Savannah's Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Association hosted its annual Business and Community Unity Brunch Saturday morning to foster conversations about how to make positive changes in Savannah.More >>
A fatal wreck occurred Saturday morning on Highway 21 near the Garden City and Port Wentworth area.More >>
