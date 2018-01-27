Woof Gang Bakery celebrates new location in Starland District

Dog lovers had a chance to treat themselves to a cool event held at the newest location of Woof Gang Bakery on Saturday.

People could bring their pets for a photo shoot and a chance to have them featured on the walls and windows of the store. Employees say featuring these local animals in their store will encourage their customers to come back in.

"We're all about loyalty and making sure the customer keeps coming back to us," said Paul Hustell of Woof Gang Bakery. "So we really try to tailor our stores for their needs. If you have a special food that you're wanting, we will do everything that we can to have it If we don't have it in stock already."

There were also plenty of giveaways for the two-legged and four-legged guests including loyalty cards for discounts year-round at any of their 6 locations.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.