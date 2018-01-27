Savannah Arts Academy holds 10th Junk 2 Funk fashion show

Students from Savannah Arts Academy displayed their fashion skills at the annual Junk 2 Funk fashion show on Saturday.

Each year fashion students create fashion out of just about everything. About 200 people are involved in the shows this year. Organizers say it's an event everyone looks forward to each year.

"Well, it's a really unique thing for a visual art person, a visual artist, to take something from a piece of paper to a stage," said Trellis Payne, the Artistic Director of the event. "So, the experience of seeing them shine and take their products to the stage, while people are cheering for them and building their confidence, that's truly the icing on the cake."

This is the 10th year of the Junk 2 Funk fashion show. If you missed Saturday's show, don't worry; they are holding two more shows tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.at Savannah Arts Academy.

