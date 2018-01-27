2 Long County mobile homes considered total loss following fire

Long County and Ludowici emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire in the Spring Creek mobile home park located off Tibet Rd in Long County shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Crews arriving on scene said they noticed smoke & flames coming from a single wide mobile home.

Incident Commander Ray Purcell with the Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire & Rescue says that his department was immediately called for backup from the Walthourville Fire Department in Liberty County as well as the Long County State Prison Fire Team.

The fire spread from the first mobile home to another mobile home next, receiving heavy damage. The first mobile home burned completely to the ground.

Purcell said it took just a short while to put out both fires and that both mobile homes were unoccupied and empty at the time of the fire. There were no injuries yet both homes are considered to be a total loss.

Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Walthourville Fire Department, Long county State Prison Fire Team, Long county Sheriff’s Office and Excelsior EMS all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.