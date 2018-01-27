Savannah native hosts anti-bullying event

Bullying is a well-known topic around the nation, but organizations here in Savannah are working to help build children's confidence who have been mistreated, while also helping them learn how to respond to.

Natarielle Powell is a Savannah native that has dealt with her own battles of bullying while growing up, prompting her to start Operation Shine. Powell says this annual campaign is to help youth understand that they all have the opportunity to stand up for what is right, while boosting the confidence of others who have possibly dealt with bullying before.

"If there is any child that is being bullied, I want every child to know you can take it," Powell said. "You're strong enough. Nothing that has been said to you is big enough for you to cash out on life. You're valuable. You're worth it. You're strong."

One little girl who has bullied before says she's taking the lessons she learned at Saturday's event with her in the future.

"I've been bullied before at my old school back in Portland," Kyjana Jordan said. "Some girls would call me beaver teeth and other girls would bully me because I'm not a girly girl."

Jordan is a 10-year-old victim of bullying and says it hurts. She says she likes to play sports and it's not fun being bullied because of what she enjoys.

"It makes me feel mad because I'm myself so that's what I like to do," Jordan said. "If I like to do what I have to do...because that's what my personality is. My personality is to do sports. God made me that way."

Jordan told me that campaigns like Operation Shine help her have confidence in herself and be a voice for other youth who have been bullied or even ones who haven't.

Natarielle Powell organized Operation Shine because she too was bullied growing up. She says that she wanted to instill confidence and resilience in children she has a chance to shine a light on.

"We can't stop it," Powell said. "But we can change the way that young people respond to it."

The youth at Operation Shine say the lessons they learned on Saturday are already helping them to stand up to bullies while learning how to take what life throws at them.

