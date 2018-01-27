Savannah native hosts anti-bullying event

Tthe 3rd annual "Fashion Forward 2018" event was held at Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia on Saturday night.More >>
Bullying is a well-known topic around the nation, but organizations here in Savannah are working to help build children's confidence who have been mistreated, while also helping them learn how to respond to.More >>
Officials say that both fires were quickly put out and that both mobile homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire. There were no injuries yet but both homes are considered to be a total loss.More >>
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread afternoon and evening rain will impact plans and could slow down any drive you take.More >>
Students from Savannah Arts Academy displayed their fashion skills at the annual Junk 2 Funk fashion show on Saturday. Each year fashion students create fashion out of just about everything. About 200 people are involved in the shows this year. Organizers say it's an event everyone looks forward to each year.More >>
