3rd annual fashion show held at Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia

Tthe 3rd annual "Fashion Forward 2018" event was held at Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia on Saturday night.

Each year the folks at Bliss Formals and Fashion in Lyons Georgia put together this fashion show. Girls of all body types from age 4 to 18 took part. Organizers say it's a great way to encourage girls to celebrate who they are as people

"For me to be able to do this for other girls and show them that, you know, it doesn't matter what they wear it's what they protray as a person and who they will be when they become adults, that's the important part to me," said Ginger Russell, the owner of Bliss Formals and Fashion. "So, if we can help out we're certainly ready to do so."

The proceeds from the event will go to help pay for scholarships for students as well as help those to get dresses for special events who may not have been able to otherwise.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.