Long County wreck sends one to hospital - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Long County wreck sends one to hospital

Long County wreck sends one to hospital. Source: WTOC Long County wreck sends one to hospital. Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC Source: WTOC
LONG CO., GA (WTOC) -

A single-car crash in Long County Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital.

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. on Georgia State Highway 196 near Devon Wright Drive. Long County Sheriff's deputies say a man was driving a Ford Fusion westbound on Highway 196 when he veered off the right side of the highway. Deputies say the car went into a ditch, through a fence, flew about 30 feet into the air and hit a pine tree before landing upside down.

Rescue crews decided the injured driver needed to be airlifted to the hospital, but Air-Evac said weather conditions wouldn't allow it. An ambulance took the driver to Memorial Health in Savannah, but the extent of his injuries and his condition are unknown.

The Long County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Long County Sheriff’s Office, Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire & Rescue, and Excelsior EMS all responded, and crews spent about two hours clearing the wreckage.

The Long County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • Wayne County authorities seeking armed, dangerous suspect

    Wayne County authorities seeking armed, dangerous suspect

    Sunday, January 28 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-01-28 18:40:55 GMT

    Wayne County authorities are searching for Christopher Clayton Sweat in connection with an assault in Odum Sunday morning. According to Wayne County Sheriff, John Carter, Sweat is alleged to have cut the throat of a woman and burying her under logs in a wooded area on Mallard Road.  The woman regained consciousness and was able to seek help.

    More >>

    Wayne County authorities are searching for Christopher Clayton Sweat in connection with an assault in Odum Sunday morning. According to Wayne County Sheriff, John Carter, Sweat is alleged to have cut the throat of a woman and burying her under logs in a wooded area on Mallard Road.  The woman regained consciousness and was able to seek help.

    More >>

  • First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in throughout Sunday

    First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in throughout Sunday

    Sunday, January 28 2018 9:38 AM EST2018-01-28 14:38:54 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A frontal system will move through the area Sunday and Sunday night. Cooler, high pressure will build in Monday through Wednesday. The high will move into the Atlantic late in the week then a cold front will move through Friday. 

    More >>

    A frontal system will move through the area Sunday and Sunday night. Cooler, high pressure will build in Monday through Wednesday. The high will move into the Atlantic late in the week then a cold front will move through Friday. 

    More >>

  • Long County wreck sends one to hospital

    Long County wreck sends one to hospital

    Sunday, January 28 2018 9:25 AM EST2018-01-28 14:25:19 GMT
    Long County wreck sends one to hospital. Source: WTOCLong County wreck sends one to hospital. Source: WTOC

    A single-car crash in Long County Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Georgia State Highway 196 near Devon Wright Drive. 

    More >>

    A single-car crash in Long County Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Georgia State Highway 196 near Devon Wright Drive. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly