Long County wreck sends one to hospital

A single-car crash in Long County Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital.

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. on Georgia State Highway 196 near Devon Wright Drive. Long County Sheriff's deputies say a man was driving a Ford Fusion westbound on Highway 196 when he veered off the right side of the highway. Deputies say the car went into a ditch, through a fence, flew about 30 feet into the air and hit a pine tree before landing upside down.

Rescue crews decided the injured driver needed to be airlifted to the hospital, but Air-Evac said weather conditions wouldn't allow it. An ambulance took the driver to Memorial Health in Savannah, but the extent of his injuries and his condition are unknown.

The Long County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Long County Sheriff’s Office, Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire & Rescue, and Excelsior EMS all responded, and crews spent about two hours clearing the wreckage.

The Long County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.