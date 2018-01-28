Long County wreck sends one to hospital

Wayne County authorities are searching for Christopher Clayton Sweat in connection with an assault in Odum Sunday morning. According to Wayne County Sheriff, John Carter, Sweat is alleged to have cut the throat of a woman and burying her under logs in a wooded area on Mallard Road. The woman regained consciousness and was able to seek help.More >>
A frontal system will move through the area Sunday and Sunday night. Cooler, high pressure will build in Monday through Wednesday. The high will move into the Atlantic late in the week then a cold front will move through Friday.
A single-car crash in Long County Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Georgia State Highway 196 near Devon Wright Drive.
Tthe 3rd annual "Fashion Forward 2018" event was held at Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia on Saturday night.
Bullying is a well-known topic around the nation, but organizations here in Savannah are working to help build children's confidence who have been mistreated, while also helping them learn how to respond to.
