First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in throughout Sunday

A frontal system will move through the area Sunday and Sunday night. Cooler, high pressure will build in Monday through Wednesday. The high will move into the Atlantic late in the week then a cold front will move through Friday. High pressure will rebuild behind the front.

Sunday will be cloudy with areas of fog and a chance of showers in the morning. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms will appear in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s with southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. There will be an 80 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will bring showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. More showers are likely after midnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s with south winds around 5 mph. The winds will become west around 5 mph after midnight. There is a 100 percent chance of rain.

Monday will start with clouds and a chance of showers in the morning. Then it will become partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s with northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 40 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. It will be cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds will be 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday night will be clear with lows around 30.

Wednesday will be sunny. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s.

Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

