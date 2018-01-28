Wayne County authorities seeking armed, dangerous suspect

Wayne County authorities are searching for a man in connection with an assault in Odum Sunday morning.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, Christopher Clayton Sweat allegedly cut the throat of a woman and buried her under logs in a wooded area on Mallard Road. The woman regained consciousness and was able to seek help.

Sweat is believed to be driving the woman’s 2004 white GMC or Chevy extended cab pickup truck with the Georgia license plate PGK 6094. Authorities advised the public to not approach Sweat, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information relevant to capturing the suspect should contact local authorities or call 911.

Information courtesy of the Coastal News Service.

