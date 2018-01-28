Wayne County authorities seeking armed, dangerous suspect - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wayne County authorities seeking armed, dangerous suspect

Christopher Clayton Sweat. Christopher Clayton Sweat.
WAYNE CO., GA (WTOC) -

Wayne County authorities are searching for a man in connection with an assault in Odum Sunday morning.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, Christopher Clayton Sweat allegedly cut the throat of a woman and buried her under logs in a wooded area on Mallard Road.  The woman regained consciousness and was able to seek help.

Sweat is believed to be driving the woman’s 2004 white GMC or Chevy extended cab pickup truck with the Georgia license plate PGK 6094. Authorities advised the public to not approach Sweat, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information relevant to capturing the suspect should contact local authorities or call 911.

Information courtesy of the Coastal News Service.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • Wayne County authorities seeking armed, dangerous suspect

    Wayne County authorities seeking armed, dangerous suspect

    Sunday, January 28 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-01-28 18:40:55 GMT

    Wayne County authorities are searching for Christopher Clayton Sweat in connection with an assault in Odum Sunday morning. According to Wayne County Sheriff, John Carter, Sweat is alleged to have cut the throat of a woman and burying her under logs in a wooded area on Mallard Road.  The woman regained consciousness and was able to seek help.

    More >>

    Wayne County authorities are searching for Christopher Clayton Sweat in connection with an assault in Odum Sunday morning. According to Wayne County Sheriff, John Carter, Sweat is alleged to have cut the throat of a woman and burying her under logs in a wooded area on Mallard Road.  The woman regained consciousness and was able to seek help.

    More >>

  • First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in throughout Sunday

    First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in throughout Sunday

    Sunday, January 28 2018 9:38 AM EST2018-01-28 14:38:54 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A frontal system will move through the area Sunday and Sunday night. Cooler, high pressure will build in Monday through Wednesday. The high will move into the Atlantic late in the week then a cold front will move through Friday. 

    More >>

    A frontal system will move through the area Sunday and Sunday night. Cooler, high pressure will build in Monday through Wednesday. The high will move into the Atlantic late in the week then a cold front will move through Friday. 

    More >>

  • Long County wreck sends one to hospital

    Long County wreck sends one to hospital

    Sunday, January 28 2018 9:25 AM EST2018-01-28 14:25:19 GMT
    Long County wreck sends one to hospital. Source: WTOCLong County wreck sends one to hospital. Source: WTOC

    A single-car crash in Long County Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Georgia State Highway 196 near Devon Wright Drive. 

    More >>

    A single-car crash in Long County Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Georgia State Highway 196 near Devon Wright Drive. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly