GSP investigate after hit & run leaves one dead in Screven County

Widespread light to moderate rain, with embedded downpours, continues through the night. Everyone in the WTOC Viewing Area will receive measurable rainfall by the time a coastal low pulls away from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Widespread accumulations between .75” and 1.25” are likely. A few spots will total more than two inches of rain before 5 a.m. Monday. Remnant showers persist along the coastline through 4 a.m. before pushing offshore before sunrise. Following...More >>
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a person is dead following a hit & run in Screven County on Saturday night.More >>
Wayne County authorities are searching for Christopher Clayton Sweat in connection with an assault in Odum Sunday morning. According to Wayne County Sheriff, John Carter, Sweat is alleged to have cut the throat of a woman and burying her under logs in a wooded area on Mallard Road. The woman regained consciousness and was able to seek help.More >>
A frontal system will move through the area Sunday and Sunday night. Cooler, high pressure will build in Monday through Wednesday. The high will move into the Atlantic late in the week then a cold front will move through Friday.More >>
A single-car crash in Long County Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Georgia State Highway 196 near Devon Wright Drive.More >>
