GSP investigate after hit & run leaves one dead in Screven County

SCREVEN CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a person is dead following a hit & run in Screven County on Saturday night. 

GSP officials say a vehicle struck pedestrian Carli Ridings around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Hwy 301 North near the Village Green Motel where she was living. 

Anyone with info is asked to call Ga State Patrol-Sylvania at 912-564-2013.

