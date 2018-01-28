First Alert Forecast: Occasionally heavy rain continues tonight

Widespread light to moderate rain, with embedded downpours, continues through the night.

Everyone in the WTOC Viewing Area will receive measurable rainfall by the time a coastal low pulls away from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Widespread accumulations between .75” and 1.25” are likely. A few spots will total more than two inches of rain before 5 a.m. Monday.

Remnant showers persist along the coastline through 4 a.m. before pushing offshore before sunrise. Following overnight rain, the Monday morning commute will be damp. Lots of cloud cover lingers through Monday afternoon. If any more rain occurs during the day, it will remain isolated.

Much cooler, drier weather filters in Monday evening. Seasonably cold weather is in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday as sunshine returns to the southeastern United States.

You can track rain through the night at wtoc.com/weather and in the WTOC Weather App. I’ll have your complete first alert forecast on WTOC at 11 p.m.

Copyright WTOC 2018. All rights reserved.