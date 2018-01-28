Bluffton Fire District holds annual chili dinner - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bluffton Fire District holds annual chili dinner

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -

The Bluffton Fire District held their annual chili dinner and baked potato bar on Sunday. 

The event supports the fire district's explorers, young men and women between 14 and 21 who are interested in becoming firefighters.   

The money raised from admission helps buy all the equipment those explorers need. The costs of that are more than $2,000. Organizers were thrilled with the big turnout, saying that's why they hold events like these. 

"In some ways, it's our opportunity to give back to our community," said Leslie Jones Hart of the Bluffton Fire District Auxiliary. "Our community is very supportive of the fire district and they are always there to support us, and this is certainly an example of that."

After folks ate, they were given a tour of the station and some of the fire trucks.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

 

