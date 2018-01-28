Bluffton Fire District holds annual chili dinner

Wayne County authorities are searching for Christopher Clayton Sweat in connection with an assault in Odum Sunday morning. According to Wayne County Sheriff, John Carter, Sweat is alleged to have cut the throat of a woman and burying her under logs in a wooded area on Mallard Road. The woman regained consciousness and was able to seek help.More >>
"My job as chief is to listen to the community," said Interim-Chief Revenew. "We don't know the issues as good as they do. So by listening to all these neighborhood associations, all these civic organizations, it's important that they have a chance to give us feedback so we know where to direct our resources."More >>
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a person is dead following a hit & run in Screven County on Saturday night.More >>
The event supports the fire district's explorers, young men and women between 14 and 21 who are interested in becoming firefighters.More >>
Widespread light to moderate rain, with embedded downpours, continues through the night. Everyone in the WTOC Viewing Area will receive measurable rainfall by the time a coastal low pulls away from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Widespread accumulations between .75” and 1.25” are likely. A few spots will total more than two inches of rain before 5 a.m. Monday. Remnant showers persist along the coastline through 4 a.m. before pushing offshore before sunrise. Following...More >>
