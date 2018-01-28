NAACP hold first meeting of 2018 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

NAACP hold first meeting of 2018

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People had its first mass meeting of the year on Sunday afternoon at St. Paul CME Church on Barnard Street.

Newly sworn-in Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Chief Mark Revenew was in attendance at the meeting, as were other Municipal Police Chiefs were also on hand to talk to members of the NAACP on their specific goals, objectives, and intended changes for policing in 2018. 

"My job as chief is to listen to the community," said Interim-Chief Revenew. "We don't know the issues as good as they do. So by listening to all these neighborhood associations, all these civic organizations, it's important that they have a chance to give us feedback so we know where to direct our resources." 

The Chief also talked about how the police department can help partner with the community to help decrease crime rates for juveniles. 

