Bicyclist seriously injured after colliding with vehicle at Dere - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bicyclist seriously injured after colliding with vehicle at Derenne, Bull

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: @SCMPD/Twitter) (Source: @SCMPD/Twitter)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are reporting a vehicle vs. bicycle crash in the westbound lanes of W. Derenne Avenue at Bull Street.

Police say a cyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

SCMPD's TIU is responding to investigate. The road is expected to be closed for two hours (from 4:30 a.m.).

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly