Derenne Ave back open at Bull St following crash investigation

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro police responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash early Monday morning in the westbound lanes of W. Derenne Avenue at Bull Street.

Police say a cyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for a little over an hour but it has since reopened to traffic.

SCMPD's TIU continues to investigate. 

