Wreck slows traffic on I-95 NB at SR 21 in Chatham County

Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck and a Port Wentworth Police cruiser.

Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck and a Port Wentworth Police cruiser.

Two separate crashes shut down I-95 in both directions at SR 21 in Port Wentworth

Two separate crashes shut down I-95 in both directions at SR 21 in Port Wentworth

A wreck involving an overturned semi is slowing traffic on I-95 northbound at SR 21/Augusta Road (MP 109) in Chatham County.

Port Wentworth police tell us the driver of a tractor-trailer either fell asleep or wasn't paying attention when they came in contact with another vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The semi-truck overturned and the vehicle involved ran off the road into the wood-line and hit a tree.

No major injuries have been reported.

The crash is expected to be cleared within the next hour or two. Delays can be expected in the area until then. Use caution.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.