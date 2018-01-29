Wreck slows traffic on I-95 NB at SR 21 in Chatham County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wreck slows traffic on I-95 NB at SR 21 in Chatham County

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
A semi overturned on I-95 northbound at SR 21/Augusta Road (MP 109). (Source: WTOC) A semi overturned on I-95 northbound at SR 21/Augusta Road (MP 109). (Source: WTOC)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

A wreck involving an overturned semi is slowing traffic on I-95 northbound at SR 21/Augusta Road (MP 109) in Chatham County.

Port Wentworth police tell us the driver of a tractor-trailer either fell asleep or wasn't paying attention when they came in contact with another vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The semi-truck overturned and the vehicle involved ran off the road into the wood-line and hit a tree.

No major injuries have been reported. 

The crash is expected to be cleared within the next hour or two. Delays can be expected in the area until then. Use caution.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly