Tax season officially underway; File for free online

Monday, Jan. 29, marks the official start of tax season.

The IRS is now accepting returns. The deadline to file this year is April 17.

In Savannah, the Neighborhood Improvement Association, Inc. is offering volunteer income tax assistance. They're located at 1812 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401.

If you choose to file yourself online, the following five were named Best Free Online Tax Software Services for 2018:

