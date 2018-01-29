Port Wentworth officer injured in crash on Interstate 95

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Emergency crews are on the scene of two separate crashes involving semi-trucks on I-95 North in Chatham County, not far from the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

Officials say around 6:45 a.m., a FedEx delivery 18-wheeler went into the back of a Port Wentworth police cruiser on I-95 northbound at SR 21/Augusta Road (MP 109) in Chatham County.

Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew Libby said the officer was injured and is in the hospital. Libby said he is not releasing details about the officer’s injuries or his current condition.

This happened as crews were working to clear an overturned semi off the I-95 northbound side from an earlier crash. Port Wentworth police tell us the driver of a tractor-trailer either fell asleep or wasn't paying attention when they came in contact with another vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The semi-truck overturned and the vehicle involved ran off the road into the wood-line and hit a tree. No major injuries have been reported with this crash.

All northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 were blocked off for a couple of hours due to the investigations into both of these crashes. All lanes have since reopened.

FedEx Ground Public Relations just released a statement:

Our thoughts are with those involved in this incident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.