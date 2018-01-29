Two separate crashes shut down I-95 in both directions at SR 21 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Two separate crashes shut down I-95 in both directions at SR 21 in Port Wentworth

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of two separate crashes involving a semi-trucks on I-95 North in Chatham County, not far from the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

Officials say around 6:45 a.m., an 18-wheeler rammed into the back of a Port Wentworth police cruiser on I-95 northbound at SR 21/Augusta Road (MP 109) in Chatham County. Injuries are unknown at this time.

This happened as crews were working to clear an overturned semi off the I-95 northbound side from an earlier crash. Port Wentworth police tell us the driver of a tractor-trailer either fell asleep or wasn't paying attention when they came in contact with another vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The semi-truck overturned and the vehicle involved ran off the road into the wood-line and hit a tree. No major injuries have been reported with this crash.

All lanes of I-95 are blocked off at this time due to investigations into both of these crashes. Drivers should seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

