he Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash on Highway 80 involving a vehicle and a scooter.

At about 5:35 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to Hwy 80 at Suncrest Boulevard and discovered two occupants of a Tao Tao 49cc scooter with injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Honda Odyssey was traveling west on Hwy 80 when it struck the rear of the scooter.

Accident at Hwy 80 at Suncrest Blvd causing delays. Seek alternate routes. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 29, 2018

The 46-year-old driver of the scooter and his 20-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

