Barricaded person taken into custody on West 35th Street

SAVANNAH, GA

A barricaded person has been taken into custody in the 600 block of W. 35th Street between Burroughs and Florance streets in Savannah.

Officials say a male barricaded himself inside a residence while officers and SWAT attempted to serve him a warrant.

At this time, a portion of W. 35th Street is still closed to traffic, but it should be back open soon.

