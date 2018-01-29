Barricaded person taken into custody on West 35th Street

A barricaded person has been taken into custody in the 600 block of W. 35th Street between Burroughs and Florance streets in Savannah.

Officials say a male barricaded himself inside a residence while officers and SWAT attempted to serve him a warrant.

Scene is clearing up on W. 35th St. Man surrendered just before 11:30 a.m. after he barricaded himself inside a house for several hours. pic.twitter.com/EYl0NTxWe4 — Zach Logan WTOC (@ZachWTOC) January 29, 2018

This is the house where the barricade situation took place this morning on W. 35th. pic.twitter.com/ZZpXyR5kVK — Zach Logan WTOC (@ZachWTOC) January 29, 2018

At this time, a portion of W. 35th Street is still closed to traffic, but it should be back open soon.

